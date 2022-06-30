Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Motorcyclist flown to San Antonio in critical condition

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) reveals the identity of a man who was involved in an accident in north Laredo.

on Wednesday, June 29, at about 4:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of Mines Road and Lowry Road, a motorcycle and a car got involved in an accident.

Officers say 22-year-old Jesus Gonzales was driving the motorcycle. According to LPD, he was originally taken to a Laredo hospital to receive care for his injuries, then flown out to a San Antonio hospital for more medical treatment. Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department said, ”the driver of the vehicle was identified as a female, 80 years of age. She is cooperating with this investigation. The accident is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department Crash Team unit and we are pending the toxicology reports on the female.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead