Motorcyclist flown to San Antonio in critical condition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) reveals the identity of a man who was involved in an accident in north Laredo.

on Wednesday, June 29, at about 4:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of Mines Road and Lowry Road, a motorcycle and a car got involved in an accident.

Officers say 22-year-old Jesus Gonzales was driving the motorcycle. According to LPD, he was originally taken to a Laredo hospital to receive care for his injuries, then flown out to a San Antonio hospital for more medical treatment. Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department said, ”the driver of the vehicle was identified as a female, 80 years of age. She is cooperating with this investigation. The accident is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department Crash Team unit and we are pending the toxicology reports on the female.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

