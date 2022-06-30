Shop Local
North Texas man sentenced to two years for human smuggling

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 49 -year-old man from north Texas will spend the next two years in prison for his role in trying to smuggle nearly one hundred people.

Dedrick Lindell Coleman pleaded guilty to the charges back in April.

The incident happened back in January when he reportedly drove up to the Border Patrol checkpoint along I-35 in an 18-wheeler.

He was taken in for secondary inspection and it was there that 95 people were found hiding inside the trailer.

Coleman was also found to have been armed with a pistol at the time of his arrest.

He’ll serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

