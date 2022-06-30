Protect your pets this Fourth of July!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fireworks are just one of many activities to celebrate the Fourth of July.

With the holiday right around the corner, the noise that comes with the festivities could be some bad news for some, especially for our furry friends.

While some are ready to party in the USA this weekend, other family members may have it the hard way.

Independence Day is coming up, but our favorite company may want to skip the celebrations.

With their distinct hearing, our pets perceive fireworks way louder than people leading them to high levels of stress.

These tense moments may cause pets to run away, especially since they can’t understand what is happening and seek shelter from the loud noise.

Marketing coordinator from Laredo Animal Protective Society or LAPS, Cynthia Gutierrez says animals tend to follow their instinct.

Gutierrez says since you cannot explain to them what is going on, they are left in the dark.

“It’s just them getting anxious or scared of the fireworks and not knowing what to do, and they end up escaping”, said Gutierrez.

Although pet owners may have the situation under control in their homes, with family and friends coming over for the holiday, anyone can leave a door open allowing pets a chance to escape.

Although it is recommended to not light fireworks, owners can still do their part in ensuring their pets’ safety.

Gutierrez says now is the time to prepare for the weekend celebrations.

“We do recommend, right now, in the days leading up to fourth of July making sure that your pet is up to date with their microchip information; if you don’t have a microchip, go to your vet or schedule an appointment with us to get one; make sure that your pet has an id tag”, said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez also reminds owners to take a recent photo of their pets in case they do run away and for the day of the celebrations.

Owners are recommended to keep their pets inside, surround them with their favorite toys, and even play music to distract them from the loud firework noises.

For overall anxious pets, Gutierrez recommends owners to talk with their vets to learn added measures to help with their anxiety.

Owners can chip their pets at laps for $20 dollars.

They are open from Wednesday to Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.