Supreme Court gives Biden administration the ok to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Supreme Court gave the green light to President Biden to end former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy established back in 2019.

A nonprofit organization is discussing how the change in policy would affect the Laredo area.

After three years of waiting, thousands of asylum seekers across the border are ready to pack up their bags in hopes of obtaining the American Dream.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided to allow President Joe Biden to end the Remain in Mexico policy.

The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocol, or also known as the ‘MPP’ sends certain non-Mexican citizens who entered the U.S. back to Mexico.

Many groups inside the country praised the decision made by the Supreme Court.

A catholic group in Laredo says this is a good move.

Rebeca Solloa, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the diocese of Laredo says this decision will be a relief for asylum seekers.

Solloa says, “I think it means a great victory for those who have asked for asylum and are living in Mexico or in another place, I think that is going to allow them to come into the united states and wait for their court hearings here.”

Since many migrants lost their lives because of the ongoing conditions happening across the border.

“It’s dangerous for migrants to just stay in Mexico and wait for their court date, some have been kidnapped, extorted, injured”, said Solloa.

Although this decision will help many asylum seekers, local and state officials say that the decision taken by the supreme court might not affect the Gateway City.

KGNS spoke to both Webb County Party Chairs on the policy ending,

Webb County Republican Chairman, Luis de la Garza says it was the wrong decision, but he respects the supreme court’s ruling.

Webb County Democratic Party chairwoman Silvia Bruni says the decision was fair, but the dilemma is the additional number of migrants we might see

It is expected that President Biden could lift Trump’s stay in Mexico policy shortly.

