Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Update: Encinal car chase results in 4 fatalities and 3 injuries
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

Latest News

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
A Hotter 7 Day Period!
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo