Webb Co. political chairs agree ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy decision will impact community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Democratic and Republican representatives Luis de la Garza and Sylvia Bruni say the Supreme Court’s decision ruling that President Joe Biden can end the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy will have an impact on our community.

Despite both sides of the aisle speaking out, both agree this will affect our agents protecting our border. The Webb County Republican Party chair, Luis De la Garza says, “it’s the wrong decision because we are being affected here on the border by it. Nevertheless, we are a nation of law and order and we will follow. The ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy was a good policy [then-President Donald] Trump had put in there.”

Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni said, “fair is fair. I think it’s the right thing to do, to allow these people who have been held back. On the other hand, the infrastructure might not be able to handle the additional numbers. It’s something of a dilemma as far as I’m seeing.”

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement that says the decision will only embolden the Biden administration’s open border policies. He goes on to say that reinstating and fully enforcing ‘Remain in Mexico’ would deter thousands more migrants from making that deadly trek.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.