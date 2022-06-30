Woman wanted for violating divorce decree, taking children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 42-year-old Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez is wanted for violating a court order, stemming from her divorce.

Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez (KGNS)

According to the woman’s ex-husband, Gonzalez-Martinez took their daughters, who he has custody of, during hours she was not allowed to.

Gonzalez-Martinez is charged with interference with child custody. She was last seen driving a tan Mazda CX9.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or use their app.

