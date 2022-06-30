Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Woman wanted for violating divorce decree, taking children

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 42-year-old Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez is wanted for violating a court order, stemming from her divorce.

Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez
Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez(KGNS)

According to the woman’s ex-husband, Gonzalez-Martinez took their daughters, who he has custody of, during hours she was not allowed to.

Gonzalez-Martinez is charged with interference with child custody. She was last seen driving a tan Mazda CX9.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or use their app.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

Latest News

Adult swimming lessons offered
Adult swimming lessons offered by the city
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcyclist flown to San Antonio in critical condition
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead