Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Young woman run over in downtown Laredo

Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young woman was run over in downtown Laredo, shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

It happened in the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue. According to the Laredo Fire Department, whose paramedics responded to the scene, a 22-year-old woman had multiple injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is currently in serious condition.

No other information has been given about the driver.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Update: Encinal car chase results in 4 fatalities and 3 injuries
Accident reported on Mines Road
Motorcycle accident reported on Mines Road
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Car accident generic
Accident causes road closures on I-35
File photo: Agents shut down stash house
Houston truck driver admits to transporting 145 in trailer

Latest News

Christian Martinez
Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection with migrant deaths in San Antonio
File photo: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Webb Co. political chairs agree ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy decision will impact community
Encinal car chase results in four fatalities and three injuries
Adult swimming lessons offered
Adult swimming lessons offered by the city