Young woman run over in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young woman was run over in downtown Laredo, shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

It happened in the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue. According to the Laredo Fire Department, whose paramedics responded to the scene, a 22-year-old woman had multiple injuries. She was taken to a hospital and is currently in serious condition.

No other information has been given about the driver.

