Cartel leader sentenced to 23 years for possession with intent to distribute

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cartel leader has been ordered to federal prison after being in possession of over two million dollars in drugs.

Juan Manuel Salazar Alvarez pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020, in conspiracy of possession with intent to distribute meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Alvarez directed the cartel’s large-scale operations functioning in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The drugs were often illegally imported into Laredo and stashed in storage units or tractor trailers to then be distributed into Houston, Dallas, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

On Thursday, U.S. District judge Diana Saldana sentenced Alvarez to a little over 23 years in federal prison.

Alvarez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

