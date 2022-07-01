Shop Local
City of Laredo designates July as Parks and Rec Month

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the dog days of summer continue, the City of Laredo is advising residents there are plenty of events to get kids and family members active.

The City of Laredo has designated July as Parks and Recreation Month.

In an effort to get the community to stretch their legs, the city will highlight different ways you can become a little more active throughout the month.

Nora May, the City of Laredo Parks and Rec Superintendent says, “We have a lot of nice parks, and we have a lot of events that we do in our parks trying to get people to come out and exercise and get to know their parks.”

For more information on the activities the park has to offer, you can click here.

