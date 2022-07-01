Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after injury, documents say

According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.
According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.(Steven Bridges | Source: Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said.

According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her foot into the roof of the enclosed ride.

She struggled to free herself as water was rushing over her head.

Legal representatives for the Jemisons allege the ride was not properly tested for safety before opening it to guests.

The documents say Dollywood employees should have known to tell Jemison how to safely correct herself if she flipped onto her stomach.

The Jemisons are asking for a total of $875,000 in damages, claiming they are owed for medical costs and loss of wages.

