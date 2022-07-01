Cuellar responds to Abbott’s orders to increase checkpoints for trucks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar is voicing his concerns over Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott announced that the Department of Public Safety would immediately set up additional checkpoints for trucks entering the state from Mexico.

Abbott stated the checkpoints would begin targeting trucks like the one abandoned and found in San Antonio with dozens of dead migrants inside.

Congressman Cuellar says he is wary of this move since the last time similar additional inspections were done back in April it caused turmoil at several ports of entry.

Cuellar says, if they are going to do something very separate then it is not going to work.

“Because DPS can only check mechanical inspections, check the breaks, check the license plate, and check the windshield wiper. If you remember the last time, they got zero drugs, zero migrants. They added so many delays and cost our economy billions of dollars. I welcome the state’s help, but they have to coordinate with the federal government”, said Cuellar.

Abbott declined to say where exactly the additional checkpoints would be located; however, a spokesperson for DPS later told the Texas Tribune the inspections won’t occur at the ports of entry.

