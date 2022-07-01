Shop Local
First of July

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We have one month of summer down which means two and a half more to go!

We are going to kick off the month of July with of course plenty of heat!

On Friday morning we’ll start out sunny and humid in the upper 70s to low 80s, and we’ll see a high of about 103.

As we head into the weekend those winds will start to pick up and give us some breeze, but we’re not going to see much relief.

Expect nothing but triple digits from here on out with clear and sunny skies.

Keep in mind we have 31 days of July and 31 days of August which means, 62 days of pure heat!

