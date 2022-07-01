Four people injured in south Laredo accident

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Laredo.

The incident happened at around noon on Thursday at the 100 block of Cielito Lindo.

When paramedics arrived, they found a three-vehicle collision involving a total of five patients.

According to paramedics, two females and one male were treated and transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

While a 35-year-old female was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

