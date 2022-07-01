Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Four people injured in south Laredo accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Laredo.

The incident happened at around noon on Thursday at the 100 block of Cielito Lindo.

When paramedics arrived, they found a three-vehicle collision involving a total of five patients.

According to paramedics, two females and one male were treated and transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

While a 35-year-old female was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car chase ends in Encinal, at least 4 dead
Update: Encinal car chase results in 4 fatalities and 3 injuries
Yajaira Gonzalez-Martinez
Woman wanted for violating divorce decree, taking children
Officials believe his route may have started near Laredo.
Driver arrested for alleged role in human smuggling deaths in San Antonio
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Christian Martinez
Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection with migrant deaths in San Antonio

Latest News

Three vehicle car collision
Four people injured in south Laredo accident
Cartel leader sentenced to 23 years for possession with intent to distribute
Cartel leader sentenced to 23 years for possession with intent to distribute
Uvalde families demand answers from city leaders
Uvalde families demand answers from city leaders
Family members of victims killed in Uvalde shooting voice their frustrations
Uvalde families demand answers from city leaders