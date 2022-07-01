Shop Local
Laredo College welcomes Dr. Maria Ramirez as president

Dr. Maria Minita Ramirez
Dr. Maria Minita Ramirez(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After an extensive search for candidates to fill the void of Laredo College president, the institution has found its new leader.

The college welcomes Dr. Maria Minita Ramirez as the institution’s eighth president who also happens to be the first woman to take the position.

We spoke to Dr. Ramirez on her first day at her new job, and she says she is excited for this grand opportunity.

Ramirez says one of first goals is to help the college increase student enrollment and also to fix the college’s budget to create more degree programs.

