Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Police investigating accident in downtown Laredo

Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
Young woman run over in downtown Laredo
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman allegedly got hit by vehicle in downtown Laredo.

The accident took place shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Authorities say once they arrived at the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue they found a 22 year old women that had been hit by a pick-up truck.

According to officers, everyone involved in the accident, including the driver and another woman knew each other.

The group had been hanging out then decided to leave together in the same vehicle.

Joe Baeza with the police department says,  “One person completely made it out of the truck and the other person decided throw them or get out the truck, or just jump out if the car while the car was moving so right now that’s trying to be determined through the course of the investigation whether or not it actually meets the elements of a crime.”

The woman is expected to make a full recovery after being treated at a local hospital.

