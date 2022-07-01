Laredo-Webb County Fourth of July festivities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While Fourth of July is taking place on Monday of next week, several local groups and organizations are ready to party in the USA.

The Webb County Republican Party is going to party like it’s 1776.

On Friday they will host an Independence Day celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5517 McPherson Road.

There will be plenty of live music, food, ice cream and live music.

Local vendors will also be on hand to showcase their merchandise.

The event is free and open to the public.

The fun doesn’t stop there, on Sunday, the City of Laredo will hold a family fun event at Independence Hills Park.

Families will be able to get free entrance to the pool from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen to some free music and of course enjoy the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be plenty of food vendors and even a watermelon eating contest.

If you don’t get a chance to make it on Sunday, there will be another extravaganza taking place on the Fourth of July.

The city will have another event going on at Freddy Benavides Sports Complex at the Sisters of Mercy Water Park as well with fireworks going off at 9:30 p.m.

The city will also open all pools on the Fourth of July to allow families to cool off and have fun in the sun.

