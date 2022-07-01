LMC undergoes active shooter drill
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local medical center is being proactive when it comes to a possible active shooter scenario.
On Friday morning, the Laredo Medical Center took part in an active shooter training drill.
The mock drill replicated an active shooter situation in a hospital setting.
The drill took place between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
LMC is reminding the community not to be alarmed if they noticed a lot of commotion at the hospital.
LMC has a history of conducting various trainings throughout the year with the assistance of local law enforcement.
