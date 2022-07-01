Roe V. Wade, and other political issues, lead to a rise in local activism

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over 17 million people are registered to vote in Texas.

This year, between January and the May 2022, over 100,000 registered to vote.

Many were first time voters and with Roe V. Wade overturned, new voters are expected to head to the polls and vote for a candidate that fit their beliefs.

In Webb County, over 140,000 people are registered to vote.

That number is expected to go up by November., especially with young voters expected to head to the polls. More so now, after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

From campaigns, rallies, and the push on social media the initiative to be vocal on issues, like abortion rights, has taken over several platforms.

On June 24th, a prochoice rally had hundreds coming out but thousands seeing it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

“I blew up on TikTok with 300,000 followers. Then I made a second account 25,000 now. There I spoke a lot about politics going on in this country, the human rights violations” Abortion activist, Genesis Britz said.

Britz was one of many at the rally on June 24th and spoke on the impact of Roe V. Wade overturned.

I’m 17 years old, I’m still 6 months away from being old enough to vote. I just got my license last year and I’m here protesting because the government has decided they are going to dictate what to do with MY uterus and what to do with MY body. We’re all here from different ages and although his may be my first protest, protesting for my human rights. I know for a fact it’s not going to be the last” Britz said.

That video has garnered over 40,000 views and counting.

Through social media, Britz is able to help others with questions, especially teen girls, and women, on services available post Roe V. Wade

“I shared information where women can get resources, where people can resource. I’ve been answering questions upon questions in my Instagram DMs on what they can do. Is my state safe?” Britz said.

Brtiz, like many, has their eyes set on November, election day.

“Definitely the next step is going to be getting people to vote. So, once I turn 18 and register myself. I am going to be partnering with the Texas Democrat community in order to be register more people to vote. Take my family, friends and in school we have voter registration come in. So definitely get involved with that and definitely my student council be involved in that” she said.

With rumors swirling into what issues the Supreme Court could rule next there’s been a steady growth in voters, from both sides of the aisle ready to vote, especially in November.

According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, every two years, the growth of voters in November has gone up to 7,000.

In November 2020, Webb County counted 137,840 registered voters, November 2018: 130,784 and November 2016: 123,291.

Many of those voting , get their information on social media. No matter the political message, there’s a trend of consumption of political news, according to Pew Research Center.

In a 2019 report, it states 18% of U.S adults get their political and election news through social media.

“Social media is a big help because it is reaching young people everywhere. It’s making these conversations easier. The overturning of Roe V. Wade in a time period where there wasn’t social media would’ve been a much harder task to handle then now a days when we have all of this available to us” Britz said.

She advocates for others to speak out on issues, no matter the age or background.

In the end, a generation online is getting more and more people involved in social and political issues

