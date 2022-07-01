TAMIU to be closed for Independence Day holiday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a short day for everyone over at TAMIU.

Texas A&M International University offices and services will close at noon on Friday in an authorized observance of the July 4th holiday.

Offices will reopen and services resume on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

In the event of an emergency, students can contact the university police at 956-326-2911.

