TAMIU to hold summer camp program for kids

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are searching for activities to keep your child active this summer, look no further, TAMIU has a program just for the kids!

The camp is for children ages 5 to 13 years of age and it runs from July 11 through the 28.

The camp is held Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $240 per child. TAMIU students, alumni, faculty and staff members are eligible for a $30 discount.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 8.

For more information on the program, contact the TAMIU Rec Sports Assistant Director Ivan Cano at 956-326-3013.

