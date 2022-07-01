TEA ordering school safety audits

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - State officials are ordering school districts across Texas to audit and correct security deficiencies at their schools before the start of the next school year.

The Texas Education Agency issued directives Thursday ``to support the safety and security of public schools.’’

The order especially targets how secure exterior doors are.

State lawmakers have targeted school security and mental health issues without further regulating firearms access.

The new guidance comes after a shooting was reported at an elementary school in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.