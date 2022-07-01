Shop Local
Tractor Trailer rollover causing closures on I-35 Frontage Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident on I-35 is causing some road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer rolled over on the I-35 Frontage Road near Carriers Drive.

No word how the accident happened or if anyone was injured.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution.

