Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in northeast Dallas are investigating the shooting death of a couple whose bodies were found inside their apartment while their two young children were alive.

Police were initially called out to the apartment this past Sunday by a neighbor who heard gunshots.

Officers went to the apartment but say no one came to the door and there were no signs of forced entry, so they left.

More than two days later, police were called back to the apartment, and made the disturbing discovery.

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart were found shot to death.

Family members say the couple’s two small children were inside with their deceased parents for more than two days.

The victim’s sister-in-law Lizette Faz says what hurts the most is that the children were by themselves for two days when they could have been found sooner.

Dallas Police are now looking for the couple’s car, a 2014 black Nissan Sentra that’s missing from the complex parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.