Uvalde families demand answers from city leaders

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - City Councilmembers in Uvalde held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

It was a tense moment on Thursday as family members of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary demand answers of the investigation into the police response more than a month after the massacre.

The sister of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers killed did not identify herself by name at the meeting but expressed her pain.

Mayor Don McLaughlin told residents that he did not have any new information and that the city cannot share any information with the public because of the ongoing investigation.

McLaughlin went on to say that they are not trying to hide information from the city and that DPS has their hands tied but that didn’t stop the painful pleas from the public

Frustrated parents continued to demand answers and for Mayor McLaughlin to take action.

Some family members also demanded to know why Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief, who was placed on administrative leave last week and who was sworn into the city council just days after the shooting was absent for the second straight council meeting.

Arredondo’s actions during the shooting have been highly criticized.

The families, victims and community members are still left with many questions and little answers.

