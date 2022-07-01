Webb County firework regulations, violations, fines

KGNS- Webb County officials are warning the public about their firework regulations; however, this is specifically for unincorporated parts of the county.

Officials are discouraging the use of fireworks that are skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins.

This is to prevent the ignition of a wildfire and cause damage to life or property.

A violation of this rule can result in a fine of up to $500.

The drought index is pretty high and close to severe conditions, so officials are advising residents to stay as safe as possible.

