Webb County Republican Party to hold Independence Day event

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Webb County Republican Party is going to party like it’s 1776.

On Friday they will host an Independence Day celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5517 McPherson Road.

There will be plenty of live music, food, ice cream and live music.

Local vendors will also be on hand to showcase their merchandise.

The event is free and open to the public.

