Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter drill at middle school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County authorities are using the summer to make sure schools are safe from an active shooter scenario.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office held two separate mock drills at Salvador Garcia Middle School to prepare deputies in the event that an active shooter situation was to happen.

During the drill, deputies were put through high-stress real life scenarios to emulate an active shooter situation response.

The SWAT drill focused on the activation of the SWAT Team and mission readiness should hostage situations arise.

A simulated 911 call was made which led to the activation of the SWAT team.

The training helped our SWAT members on response, planning, negotiations, and building entry.

Sheriff Cuellar says he looks forward to conducting similar trainings in the future to keep students safe.

