Why detecting truck cloning is a difficult task

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In light of the recent truck tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 50 migrants, authorities are seeing an increase in truck cloning.

“Truck cloning” has become a tactic human smugglers are turning to as a way to avoid getting caught.

Cloning involves stealing tractor designs and numbers and using them in fake tractors to resemble real ones.

With the recent tragedy in San Antonio where 53 immigrants lost their lives, it is alleged a cloned truck was carrying the migrants but just how easy is it to clone a truck?

A local graphics expert says the process isn’t all that difficult since all the information is provided by the customer.

Ivan Rodriguez with American Signs & Graphics says, “When they want us to do the licenses, we ask them for the licenses. Usually it is the us dot, the mc, and the vin number. Sometimes it’s other information like kyu and all that. But all that is provided by the customer.”

One of the biggest problems is design companies don’t have a way to confirm whether the designs are for an illegal use since they have no way to confirm the designs are official.

They also don’t know if someone is using a license without permission.

This isn’t the first instance of smugglers using a cloned vehicle to transport undocumented immigrants.

Back in 2015, a man was arrested near Cotulla for trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in a cloned Border Patrol vehicle.

In that case 12 undocumented individuals were caught in the vehicle.

Monica Buenrostro who is the head of sales for American Signs says they have no permission or authorization to verify license numbers.

This leaves them in the dark when it comes to identifying cloned designs.

Buenrostro says a way they could prevent designs from being stolen would be working alongside the department of public safety to create a way to stop production of cloned designs.

It is alleged that truck that carried more than 50 migrants who lost their lives in San Antonio stole another trucking company’s design.

The alleged victim of this plagiarism has confirmed they have nothing to do with the incident.

