Zapata County Sheriff’s Office foils human smuggling attempt

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are taken into custody after a suspected human smuggling attempt escalates into a car chase on Highway 83.

The incident happened on July 1 at around 10:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents requested help from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office after noticing a black Chevrolet pick-up truck load a suspected migrant on Highway 83.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the river refused and sent officers on a high-speed pursuit.

The driver continued north on Highway 83 before being blocked in by ZCSO investigators and Deputies and with the assistance of Department of Public Safety Troopers.

The driver was arrested as well as five undocumented immigrants.

All subjects including the driver were turned over to Border Patrol.

