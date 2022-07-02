Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

