A Hot, Dry Stretch of Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weakening upper level disturbance moving north brought rain to far northwestern Webb County near the Dimmit and Maverick County lines last night into Sunday morning. The disturbance is fading as it tracks far to our north and west. A large dome of hot dry air aloft will be our weather provider all week long, and likely through next weekend. Temperatures will approach 105 on most of these days. The warm dry air above will prevent lifted air by daytime heating or with the sea breeze from being buoyant enough to rise to form anything more than small cumulus clouds. A sunny hot period.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.