Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo officers will be patrolling the streets this Independence day weekend

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo police department will be patrolling the streets this holiday weekend.

They are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to keep the gateway city roadways safe.

Officers are warning everyone to avoid getting behind the wheel if they are planning to drink alcoholic beverages as they celebrate this long holiday weekend.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the department tells us “If you’re a person who’s over the age of 21, I mean the first offense up to $2000 second and third offenses go to 4 or $10,000 and you get your license suspended, you’re not able to drive or operate a vehicle.” He adds, “That privilege, and it is a privilege, it’s not a right, is taken away from you and so you can’t get to work, can’t do the things that everybody else can, you lose a little bit of your freedom.”

To avoid these hefty fines they recommend you get a designated driver, or you can use a ride-share app to get home safely.

