Rollover accident on mile marker 27 on I-35

Two vehicles are left destroyed after an accident
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Saturday afternoon two vehicles were involved in a rollover accident on the freeway.

A rolled-over accident was reported on Saturday evening on interstate 35 at mile marker 27.

A white truck was left rolled over next to the interstate.

The other vehicle involved was a silver car that ended up on the median of the freeway.

Witnesses said the traffic on the highway was stopped completely for about five minutes to remove the car.

Details about injuries are unknown. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

