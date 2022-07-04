94-year-old woman skydives to celebrate friend’s 100th birthday

SEATTLE (KING) - A 94-year-old woman fulfilled a dream to skydive when she jumped out of a plane to celebrate her best friend’s 100th birthday.

Beverly Witte, 94, has done many things in her life. She spent 50 years as an employee of The Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture in Seattle and more than 20 years as a fossil preparer. She discovered the remains of a Dinictis cat-like creature that was 35 million years old.

But she had never jumped out of a plane.

“For the last seven years, I’ve been thinking about it,” Witte said.

So, to celebrate her best friend Sally’s 100th birthday, Witte made a once-in-a-lifetime trip with Skydive Snohomish.

Her friends and the entire staff of Cogir Senior Living, where Witte lives, were watching as she took the first step to her big tandem jump.

Minutes later, Witte and her instructor, Vlad, were coming down. Swirling in the air, holding on tight, they made their descent, returning to earth to cheers.

When asked if she’d skydive again, Witte said she might, but for now, she was ready to celebrate with her best friend.

“We’ve become good friends, haven’t we?” Sally said.

“Even better ones now,” Witte added.

