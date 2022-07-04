Extended Period of Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot tropical airmass is parked above the mid Mississippi Valley, and is in control of the weather over a large portion of the central and south central U.S. The hot airmass will likely remain in place all week long as cooler airmasses are forced to track around it. This leaves our area with an extended period of hot sunny days, and warm humid nights and mornings. Monday was Laredo’s 50th day of the year to reach at least 100F, an average year would have 28 such days this far into the year.

