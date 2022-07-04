Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Extended Period of Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot tropical airmass is parked above the mid Mississippi Valley, and is in control of the weather over a large portion of the central and south central U.S. The hot airmass will likely remain in place all week long as cooler airmasses are forced to track around it. This leaves our area with an extended period of hot sunny days, and warm humid nights and mornings. Monday was Laredo’s 50th day of the year to reach at least 100F, an average year would have 28 such days this far into the year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Line break happened during the holiday weekend.
People left without water during July Fourth holiday weekend
Fourth of July festivities
Laredo-Webb County Fourth of July festivities
File Graphic
Laredo Police investigating weekend shooting near Loop 20 and Casa Blanca

Latest News

Fourth of July forecast
Party in the USA!
Fourth of July forecast
Fourth of July forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Hot, Dry Stretch of Weather
Yolanda Villarreal
First of July