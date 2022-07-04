Freedom Ruckers honor military on Independence Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several veterans and patriotic civilians alike showed their support for veterans this Fourth of July.

These colors don’t run, but the local Freedom Ruckers did their weighted walk to celebrate the bravery of the red, white, and blue on Independence Day.

The organization holds different rucking events or weighted walks throughout the year in honor of our military.

One veteran who participated says anyone can show their support for veterans by joining them on these walks.

Organizers says it shows a little bit of what they go through when they enlist in the military and how civilians can experience a little bit of what they do.

The rucking events usually start at the National Guard armory on Bob Bullock Loop and go to TAMIU and back for a total distance of four miles.

The next event will take place on Veteran’s Day in November.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.