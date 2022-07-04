How ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy could affect Laredo

Shop Local
How the ending 'Remain in Mexico' policy could affect Laredo(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent ruling by the Supreme Court is raising concerns for one congressmember.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Biden Administration has the right to end the Trump-era immigration policy, the Migrant Protection Protocol, also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’.

Congressman Henry Cuellar believes if it is ended by the current administration, it would send the wrong message.

The congressman says if asylum seekers are let into the country while they wait for a court hearing, this would only encourage more migrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I believe in asylum, but we have to look at reality. If you put 100 people in front of an immigration judge, that judge will only grant asylum from 10% to 12%. So why are we allowing 100% when we should be allowing 10 to 12%”, said Cuellar.

Congressman Cuellar goes on to suggest the option of allowing the UN to secure the safety of the asylum seeker, while they wait in Mexico which he says could be done by changing wording in the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

