Laredo Fire Department advising residents about city’s firework regulations

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is reminding the community about the city’s firework regulations.

Fire officials are stressing that while they might be small, fireworks are still explosives and can pose a danger.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department says families should look into other and safe alternatives to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Oliva says, “We would like to recommend the public go to these events that are being provided by the city, right? There are several all over town, where they can enjoy these beautiful firework displays that are going to be provided, you know, at a much safer area.”

Oliva goes on to say that fireworks can cause severe injuries and damages, so it’s best to play it safe and avoid them altogether.

Fire officials add that even some of the fireworks most people assume are okay for small children can still be dangerous.

Sparklers, for example can burn at temperatures of up to 200 degrees.

