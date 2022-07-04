Laredo Health Department offering covid-19 testing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you cannot find any at-home covid tests, no need to worry, the City of Laredo is offering free testing to the public.
Anyone wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can find services at the Laredo Health Department starting on Tuesday, July 5.
The health department will be testing until Friday from 8 a.m. until four p.m.
If you live in south Laredo, the Santa Rita Express Branch Library will also be providing testing but only on Tuesday.
They are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Test results take up to four days to receive.
