Laredo Health Department offering covid-19 testing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you cannot find any at-home covid tests, no need to worry, the City of Laredo is offering free testing to the public.

Anyone wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can find services at the Laredo Health Department starting on Tuesday, July 5.

The health department will be testing until Friday from 8 a.m. until four p.m.

If you live in south Laredo, the Santa Rita Express Branch Library will also be providing testing but only on Tuesday.

They are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Test results take up to four days to receive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.