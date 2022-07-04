Shop Local
Laredo Health Department offering covid-19 testing

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you cannot find any at-home covid tests, no need to worry, the City of Laredo is offering free testing to the public.

Anyone wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can find services at the Laredo Health Department starting on Tuesday, July 5.

The health department will be testing until Friday from 8 a.m. until four p.m.

If you live in south Laredo, the Santa Rita Express Branch Library will also be providing testing but only on Tuesday.

They are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Test results take up to four days to receive.

