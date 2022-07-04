Shop Local
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost vasectomies

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is offering low-cost vasectomies as an option of contraception.

It’s part of a campaign they have had this year as a contraceptive option for men.

Screening for eligibility is being done at the Laredo Health Department at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue.

The main requirement is that potential candidates be at least 21 years of age.

For more information call, 956-795-4900.

