Laredo Police investigating weekend shooting near Loop 20 and Casa Blanca

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

The incident happened along Loop 20 near Lake Casa Blanca just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities found a pick-up truck along Loop 20 and discovered a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on the identity of the victim or the alleged assailant.

Fire Department advising residents about city’s firework regulations
