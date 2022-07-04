Laredo runners honor memory of Joey Munoz

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A community of runners are taking time out of their Independence Day to honor the memory of a man whose life was cut short.

On Monday many friends and family members of Joey Munoz honored his legacy virtually during the annual Fourth of July Memorial Run.

Munoz passed away in 1990 at the age of 26 after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling on Zapata Highway.

Armando Lopez, a friend of Munoz says the event had to take a pause during the pandemic but during that time they realized how vital it was to start things up again.

Lopez says, “During covid we all realized that we had to find a way to keep the spirit of his message alive and that is to go out, be active and physical and to celebrate with our families and so each one of us in individual ways do that. Today, his brother Beto who has taken up the charge of running like Joey is in Washington, DC and he sent us some photos of him running to honor his brother.”

Joey, a former Martin Tiger was a district champion in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Beyond high school, he ran local 5k and 10k races.

All the proceeds from the run go to the local youth and running community.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.