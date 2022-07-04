Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo still offering monoclonal antibody treatment therapy

Laredo offering anti-body treatment
Laredo offering anti-body treatment(City of Laredo)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A program that provides at-home treatment to those infected with the coronavirus is still available to the public.

The Laredo Fire Department is encouraging people who have tested positive to seek monoclonal antibody treatment therapy.

Fire department spokesperson Ricardo Oliva says the treatment is free for patients.

Oliva says all they have to do is provide a positive PCR test but they need to have a referral from their physician whether I’d be a nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or a doctor.”

If you do not have a physician to refer you for treatment, you’re encouraged to contact the state directly.

For more information, you can call 1-800-742-5990 or click here.

