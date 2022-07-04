Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredoans celebrate Fourth of July

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Many Laredoans came together in south Laredo Sunday night to celebrate the red, white and blue.

The City of Laredo and District One councilmember Rudy Gonzalez teamed up for the America’s Independence Day Celebration at Independence Hills Park.

Several Laredo families were out and about lounging on lawn chairs or cooking food on their portable grills.

The event had games, food vendors and contests.

At night there was fireworks display for all to admire.

The city’s festivities will continue into Monday, on Fourth of July with another event going on at the Freddie Benavides Sports Complex and Sisters of Mercy Water Park.

