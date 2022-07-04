LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ruben Delgado, 30.

He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 3400 block of Arkansas in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-415-BUST (2878).

