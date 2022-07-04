Party in the USA!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a brand new week and the perfect day to show some love for America because it’s Fourth of July!

On Monday we’ll start out warm and muggy in the upper 70s and see a high of about 104 degrees.

Expect a hot and sunny Independence Day, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear sunblock and enjoy the day by the pool.

Expect nothing but hot and sunny days all throughout the week.

We’ll see highs at 104, and 105 and lows in the upper 70s.

Don’t expect any changes anytime soon, we’ll see noting but hot and humid days with little to no cloud coverage.

