People left without water during July Fourth holiday weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents living at the intersection of Market Street and Urbahn Avenue reported a water leak on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Laredo, this affected people living in the 900 and 1000 blocks, and that it took workers five hours to restore water service to people in the area.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.