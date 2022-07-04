Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
People left without water during July Fourth holiday weekend

City officials say it took five hours to fix
It took five hours to fix
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents living at the intersection of Market Street and Urbahn Avenue reported a water leak on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Laredo, this affected people living in the 900 and 1000 blocks, and that it took workers five hours to restore water service to people in the area.

