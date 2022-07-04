Person of interest identified in Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, IL. (NBC) - An intense manhunt is underway for the suspect who opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois.

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting, saying his name is Robert E. Crimo III. He’s 22 years of age.

Officials now confirm that six people were killed and two dozen injured when shots were fired from a nearby rooftop.

Shortly after the gunfire erupted, law enforcement moved toward the sniper, causing him to stop and flee.

A high-powered rifle was found by police.

Officers have also lifted a shelter in place order for the area surrounding the parade route.

