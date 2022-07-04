Pony League expected to bring in big business for Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a long two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pony League World Series is back and ready to play ball!

During the most recent, Webb County Commissioners Court meeting, $30,000 were approved to fund the Pony League World Series organization.

Laredo Pony President Richard Rosas says the funds will be used on the transportation, housing, and meals of the league officials.

Rosas says the invested sponsorship funds will return as revenue for the county since it will benefit from the tourism it attracts.

Rosas says, “We got Taiwan, we got Puerto Rico, we got Mexico, we got Lithuania, we got a team from Europe, everybody from the south of the United States, the four corners of the United States for baseball. So, we got people from all over the country coming in, and all over the world.”

The league is welcoming more than 100 softball teams and 20 baseball teams to the city.

Games will be held throughout 17 fields around the city.

The inauguration ceremony is set for July 12 at the UniTrade Stadium.

The league starts with the girls’ softball world series from July 12 to July 17.

Followed by the baseball league from July 28 to August 1.

Rosas invites everyone, especially business owners to take advantage of the influx of the visitors and tourism coming to town.

“We did about 3800 rooms in 2017, and 2018 was 4800 room nights, so, those are a lot of tax dollars. The investment is a great investment”, said Rosas.

The wave of visitors to the city is already noticeable, many hotels have reported to be fully booked and continue receiving requests from league attendees

Rosas says they expect a big turnout as this is a very anticipated event in the city.

Organizers invite the public to come out and support all the kids that will be playing and also be a good host to all of the out-of-town visitors.

Entrance to the games is free of charge.

For more information on the Pony League including teams and the schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.